Rite Aid says it rejected Spear Point's buyout offer

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Rite Aid Corp said on Thursday it had rejected a proposal from Spear Point Capital Management to acquire all of its shares.

The pharmacy chain said its board concluded that the proposal was not credible and did not warrant further exploration.

