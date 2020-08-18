Rite Aid Says Flu Shots Available At All Rite Aid Locations

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) Tuesday said its seasonal flu shots are now available at all Rite Aid locations.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the drug store chain encourages all age groups to get flu shots as soon as possible to help maintain strong immune systems, keep communities thriving and play a role in minimizing the number of flu hospitalizations this year.

"Rite Aid has remained on the front lines helping communities during these challenging times, and our team of certified immunizing pharmacists are the whole-being health advocates customers can depend on for guidance this flu season," said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid.

Rite Aid's flu vaccinations include Quadrivalent flu vaccine, FLUAD, Fluzone HD and Flublok.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.