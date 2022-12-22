Rite Aid (RAD) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Down

Rite Aid Corporation RAD posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics declined year over year. Results were hurt by the drab demand for flu immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines.



Shares of RAD have plunged 47.9% in the past three months against the industry's growth of 1.3%.

Q3 Highlights

Rite Aid incurred an adjusted loss of 14 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 32 cents. However, the figure came below the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 15 cents.



Revenues declined 2.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally to $6,083.3 million but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,937 million. Sluggishness in both Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments hurt sales.



In the fiscal third quarter, the Retail Pharmacy segment's revenues fell 0.5% due to a reduction in COVID-19 vaccines and testing as well as store closures, offset by higher acute and maintenance prescriptions. Retail Pharmacy same-store sales were up 7.5%, driven by a 9.5% rise in pharmacy sales and 2.2% growth in front-end same-store sales. Excluding cigarettes and tobacco products, front-end same-store sales inched up 2.7% from the year-ago fiscal period’s reading.



Prescription count at the same-store sales, adjusted to 30-day equivalent, rose 4.4% on the back of non-COVID-19 prescriptions (up 3.6%), acute prescriptions (up 8%) and maintenance prescriptions (up 2.1%). Prescription sales constituted 72% of the overall drugstore sales. Total store count at the end of the reported quarter was 2,324.



In the Pharmacy Services segment, revenues declined 7.1% due to client loss announced earlier and reduced Elixir Insurance membership.



In the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA plunged 21.2% from the year-ago fiscal period’s level to $121.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 50 basis points to 2% in the quarter under review. SG&A expenses decreased 6.5% from the year-ago fiscal period’s reading to $1,194.5 million.

Financial Status

Rite Aid ended the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $103 million, long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $3,189 million and a total shareholders' equity deficit of $403.7 million.

FY23 Outlook

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company revised its fiscal 2023 expectations. Rite Aid’s revenues are anticipated to be $23.7-$24 million compared with the earlier view of $23.6-$24 million. The Retail Pharmacy segment’s revenues are likely to be $17.4-$17.6 billion compared with the prior view of $17.35-$17.65. The Pharmacy Services segment’s revenues are expected to be $6.3-$6.4 billion, which compares favorably with previously communicated guidance of $6.25-$6.35 billion.



Net loss is likely to be between $551 million and $584 million, wider than earlier guidance of $477.3 million and $520.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $410-$440 million compared with the earlier view of $450-$490 million, induced by the expectations of cautious consumer demand and supply-chain headwinds. The Retail Pharmacy segment’s Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to be between $265 million and $285 million, down from the last guidance of $305-$335 million. The Pharmacy Services segment’s Adjusted EBITDA is still projected in the band of $145-$155 million.



Adjusted net loss per share is now envisioned between $2.18 and $1.78 compared with a loss of $1.52 to 97 cents predicted earlier.

For fiscal 2023, capital expenditure is forecast to be $225 million, which is to be utilized for investments in digital capabilities, technology, prescription file purchases and distribution center automation. Rite Aid expects to generate a positive free cash flow in fiscal 2023.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three better-ranked stocks to consider, namely Wingstop WING, Ross Stores ROST and Technoglass TGLS.



Ross Stores, an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ROST has an expected EPS growth rate of 10.5% for three to five years. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current-year sales and EPS suggests declines of 1.6% and 11.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.5%, on average.



Tecnoglass, manufacturer and seller of architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.2% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.9%, on average.



Wingstop, an operator of franchises and restaurants, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wingstop’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.1% and 16.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

