Rite Aid (RAD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rite Aid (RAD) closed the most recent trading day at $13.60, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugstore chain had gained 9.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RAD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.43 billion, up 0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RAD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.23% higher. RAD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note RAD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.31.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RAD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.