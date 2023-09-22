News & Insights

Rite Aid plans to shut down hundreds of stores in bankruptcy - WSJ

September 22, 2023 — 05:30 pm EDT

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Rite Aid is negotiating with creditors over the terms of a bankruptcy plan that would include liquidating a substantial portion of its more than 2,100 drugstores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The company has proposed to close roughly 400 to 500 stores in bankruptcy, and either sell or let creditors take over its remaining operations, according to the report.

Rite Aid did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The company operates more than 2,330 stores in 17 U.S. states, although it is much smaller than rivals such as Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health . (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: RITE AID BANKRUPTCY/

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
