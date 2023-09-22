Rite Aid plans to shut down hundreds of stores in bankruptcy - WSJ

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Rite Aid
The company has proposed to close roughly 400 to 500 stores in bankruptcy, and either sell or let creditors take over its remaining operations, according to the report.
Rite Aid did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
The company operates more than 2,330 stores in 17 U.S.
states, although it is much smaller than rivals such as
Walgreens Boots Alliance
