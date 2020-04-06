Rite Aid Plans To Hire 5,000 Associates Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) plans to hire 5,000 associates for full and part-time roles across the U.S. to support store and distribution center teams. Positions will include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates. Rite Aid created a Hero Program for field employees.

As part of the program, hourly associates-- who work in Rite Aid stores, RediClinic locations or distribution centers-- are receiving a Hero Pay increase of $2 per hour, which began March 15, 2020, and is to last through at least May 2, 2020.

In addition, current retail store management, including pharmacists, distribution center management and RediClinic professional associates, have received a Hero Bonus of $1,000. Rite Aid also increased its associate discount to 35% beginning March 24 until at least the end of April 2020.

Rite Aid has also established specific guidelines related to leaves of absence related to COVID-19 to provide greater flexibility for those impacted by the virus. This includes a "Pandemic Pay" policy, which ensures associates are compensated if diagnosed with the Coronavirus or quarantined because of exposure.

The company is in the process of installing Plexiglas shields at pharmacy and front end counters to provide additional protection for associates and customers.

