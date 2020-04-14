Rite Aid Plans To Expand COVID-19 Testing Sites

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) said it plans to expand COVID-19 testing sites as part of its partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Rite Aid has added a new location, at a Rite Aid store located at 2604 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It is in addition to the current testing site in Philadelphia.

The company expects to have additional drive-up COVID-19 testing locations open soon at Rite Aid stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut and Virginia.

All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. The Harrisburg testing site will be open for testing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. entire week and expects to be able to conduct about 200 tests per day.

As part of the testing process, people must pre-register online and remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

