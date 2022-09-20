Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shareholders have endured a 84% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) share price up 18% in a single quarter. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 84% in that time. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Rite Aid didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Rite Aid grew its revenue at 3.3% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's not so sure that share price crash of 13% per year is completely deserved, but the market is doubtless disappointed. We'd be pretty cautious about this one, although the sell-off may be too severe. A company like this generally needs to produce profits before it can find favour with new investors.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:RAD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 20th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Rite Aid will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Rite Aid shareholders are down 54% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rite Aid better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Rite Aid is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

