Rite Aid Maintains FY21 Outlook Despite COVID-19 Outbreak - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) maintained its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2021 as the company does not have enough information at this time about the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on fiscal 2021 results to justify changing guidance.

For fiscal 2021, the company now continues to project adjusted results between a loss of $0.22 per share and earnings of $0.19 per share on revenues between $22.5 billion and $22.9 billion, with same-store sales growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.30 per share on revenues of $22.26 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

During the month of March, the company saw increases in comparable front-end sales of 33 percent, due to demand for personal care, paper products and OTC medications, and increases in 30-day comparable adjusted prescription count of 8.3 percent due to increased fills of maintenance medications.

The company expects these initial favorable results to be tempered by a decline in front-end sales during the remainder of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to social distancing measures that are in effect in its markets, and a moderation in prescription count due to the timing of maintenance medication fills and a potential prolonged acute prescription decline.

Also, the company incurred incremental costs related to the Hero Pay and Bonus programs for front-line associates, as well as incremental expenses (Plexiglas protective barriers, cleaning crews and additional staffing) to ensure its stores stay open and to minimize the risk to its associates and customers.

