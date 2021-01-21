Markets
Rite Aid Expands No-Charge COVID-19 Testing To Drive-Through Locations

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) said that, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it will further expand its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 60 additional drive-through locations opening on January 22.

In addition, no-charge testing will now be available for ages four and older at all new and existing drive-through testing sites. Previously, testing had been available to individuals 13 years of age and older.

The company noted that the new locations will increase its capacity for COVID-19 testing services in California, Washington, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland.

