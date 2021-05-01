Markets
Rite Aid Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations To All Stores In 17 States

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) said it is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine at all 2,500 stores in 17 states. Following the latest guidance from the Biden Administration, all those aged 16 years or older are now eligible for vaccination.

The pharmacy chain currently carries the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Rite Aid encourages people to schedule their vaccine appointments, but can also accommodate some walk-ins on a limited basis.

"..Enabling walk-in appointments supports customers that may not have access to internet while also meeting the need for flexibility for customers. People interested in a walk-in appointment are encouraged to visit their local Rite Aid to confirm availability," Rite Aid said in a statement.

Individuals ages 18 and over can schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at its website. Those ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store's pharmacy directly.

