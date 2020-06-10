Rite Aid Expands COVID-19 Testing Sites

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) said that it continues to expand COVID-19 testing sites with 21 additional drive-through locations opening June 11, 2020, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The new locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The company noted that its COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite Aid's 92 locations will have the capacity to conduct nearly 47,000 tests weekly across all locations through online appointments.

Rite Aid said it has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. Rite Aid has selected BioReference Laboratories to provide COVID-19 laboratory testing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.