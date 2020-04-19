Rite Aid Expands COVID-19 On-Site Testing With Seven New Locations

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) is expanding COVID-19 testing sites with seven new locations opening April 20, in New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Ohio, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The sites will be open for testing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days per week and expect to be able to conduct about 200 tests each day through online appointments. It will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

The testing will take place in each store's parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart, the company said.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

The company expects to have additional drive-up COVID-19 testing locations opening soon at Rite Aid stores in Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants for Rite-Aid testing sites.

