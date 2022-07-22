Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) insiders profited after selling stock worth US$7.47 at US$15.42 earlier this year.

Rite Aid Corporation's (NYSE:RAD) stock rose 17% last week, but insiders who sold US$438k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$15.42, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Rite Aid Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Jocelyn Konrad, sold US$438k worth of shares at a price of US$15.42 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$7.47). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Jocelyn Konrad was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RAD Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Rite Aid insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 2.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Rite Aid Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Rite Aid insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Rite Aid (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

