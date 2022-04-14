Markets
RAD

Rite Aid Corporation Gains 10% As Revenue Rises In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of drugstore chain Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) are rising more than 10% in the morning trade on Thursday after reporting improved fourth-quarter revenue.

Revenues from continuing operations in the fourth quarter increased to $6.065 billion from $5.917 billion last year.

The company's net loss from continuing operations however, widened to $389.06 million, or $7.18 per share from $18.5 million, or $0.34 per share loss a year ago, on higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $88.6 million, or $1.63 per share.

Looking forward, revenues are expected to be between $23.1 billion and $23.5 billion in fiscal 2023 and adjusted net loss per share to be in the range of $0.53-$1.06.

RAD, currently at $8.26, has been trading in the range of $6.11-$23.02 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular