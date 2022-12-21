Markets
RAD

Rite Aid Corp. Slips On Wider Loss In Q3

December 21, 2022 — 10:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of drugstores chain Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) are falling more than 15% Wednesday morning after reporting wider loss in the third quarter, due to lower revenue from Covid vaccines and testing.

For the third quarter, the company reported net loss of $67.1 million, or $1.23 loss per share, wider than $36.1 million, or $0.67 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $7.9 million, or $0.14 per share

Revenues for the quarter declined to $6.08 billion from $6.23 billion in the prior year's quarter.

RAD, currently at $3.72, has traded in the range of $3.68-$15.62 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RAD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.