Rite Aid Corp. Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) reported a fourth quarter adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations was $0.78 compared to a loss of $0.37, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations declined to $41.3 million from $135.6 million.

Fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations was $18.5 million compared to a loss of $343.5 million, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.34 compared to a loss of $6.43.

Fourth quarter revenues increased to $5.92 billion from $5.73 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.8 billion, for the quarter.

For the first quarter, the company projects: adjusted EBITDA to be between $115 million and $140 million; net result to be between a loss of $10 million and income of $10 million; and total revenues to be between $6.1 billion and $6.3 billion.

