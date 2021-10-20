Rite Aid Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade continuing an uptrend since yesterday. There were no corporate announcements from the company to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $14.77, up 8.36 percent from the previous close of $13.63 on a volume of 2,163,398. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $8.86-$32.48 on average volume of 1,635,172.

