Rite Aid Boosts FY22 Revenues Outlook As Q1 Results Come Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) raised it total revenue guidance for the full-year 2022, due to increased utilization of higher cost drugs at Elixir.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects an adjusted loss in a range of $1.19 to $0.66 per share on total revenues between $23.6 billion and $24.0 billion.

Previously, the company expected an adjusted loss in the range of $1.06 to $0.53 per share on total revenues between $23.1 billion and $23.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $1.41 per share on revenues of $22.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss of $110.19 million or $2.03 per share, sharply wider than $13.06 million or $0.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.60 per share, compared to adjusted income of $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter decreased to $6.01 billion from $6.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for a loss of $0.70 per share on revenues of $5.73 billion for the quarter.

