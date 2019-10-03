Rite Aid Appoints Jim Peters As COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) announced the appointment of Jim Peters as chief operating officer. The company said Bryan Everett is resigning from the role of chief operating officer to pursue other career opportunities.

Most recently, Peters served as CEO of Skyward Health, a healthcare advisory firm. Prior to this, he was a senior executive at Geisinger Health System.

Heyward Donigan, CEO, said: "As our industry continues to evolve and Rite Aid charts our go-forward strategy, Jim's strong track record of leadership and acting as a change agent to rejuvenate brand perception is exactly what Rite Aid needs to propel our business forward."

