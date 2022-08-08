Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' (NYSE:RBA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated's (NYSE:RBA) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 14th of September to $0.27, with investors receiving 8.0% more than last year's $0.25. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 16.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 48%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:RBA Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.45 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.3% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 42% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.