Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated's (NYSE:RBA) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' (NYSE:RBA) stock up by 9.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is:

16% = US$170m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 10% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:RBA Past Earnings Growth November 29th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is RBA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a three-year median payout ratio of 58% (which means it retains 42% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 43% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

