Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.42, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBA was $66.42, representing a -15.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.64 and a 156.25% increase over the 52 week low of $25.92.

RBA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). RBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports RBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 25.69%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RBA as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSS with an increase of 18.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RBA at 0.26%.

