Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.72, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBA was $72.72, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.18 and a 43.69% increase over the 52 week low of $50.61.

RBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports RBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .36%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rba Dividend History page.

