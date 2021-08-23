Dividends
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.67, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBA was $61.67, representing a -21.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.64 and a 21.85% increase over the 52 week low of $50.61.

RBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports RBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.08%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

