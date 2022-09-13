Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) insider upped their holding by 527% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated's (NYSE:RBA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Ann Fandozzi bought US$499k worth of shares at a price of US$52.25 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$68.42), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Ann Fandozzi bought 19.12k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$52.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:RBA Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insiders own about US$6.0m worth of shares (which is 0.08% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

