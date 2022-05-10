Markets
RBA

Ritchie Bros Up 6% On Surge In Q1 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA)shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a surge in first-quarter net profit from the prior year.

The quarterly profit was $178.09 million, compared to$28.18 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $1.60, up from $0.25 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $393.92 million from $331.55 million a year ago. Currently, shares are at 454.17, up 6.24 percent from the previous close of $50.99 on a volume of 441,654.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular