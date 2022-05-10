Ritchie Bros Up 6% On Surge In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA)shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a surge in first-quarter net profit from the prior year.

The quarterly profit was $178.09 million, compared to$28.18 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $1.60, up from $0.25 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $393.92 million from $331.55 million a year ago. Currently, shares are at 454.17, up 6.24 percent from the previous close of $50.99 on a volume of 441,654.

