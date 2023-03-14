Ritchie Bros shareholders support deal with IAA

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA.TO said on Tuesday its shareholders voted in favor of its $7 billion acquisition of U.S. auto retailer IAA Inc IAA.N, according to a preliminary tally.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

