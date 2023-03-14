US Markets
RBA

Ritchie Bros shareholders support deal with IAA

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

March 14, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA.TO said on Tuesday its shareholders voted in favor of its $7 billion acquisition of U.S. auto retailer IAA Inc IAA.N, according to a preliminary tally.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBA
IAA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.