Ritchie Bros completes acquisition of IAA

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

March 20, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

March 20 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA.TO said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of IAA Inc IAA.N.

Under the terms of the amended merger agreement, IAA shareholders will receive $12.80 per share in cash and 0.5252 common shares of Ritchie Bros for each share of IAA common stock they own, the company said.

