Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.24, changing hands as low as $60.25 per share. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.80 per share, with $78.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.60.

