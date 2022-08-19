Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/22, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 9/14/22. As a percentage of RBA's recent stock price of $70.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.65 per share, with $76.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.35.

In Friday trading, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

