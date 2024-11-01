Riso Kagaku Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Dip

Riso Kagaku Corporation (JP:6413) has released an update.

Riso Kagaku Corporation reported a 9.6% increase in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year, reaching 38,167 million yen. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent declined by 4.7% to 1,782 million yen, as the company prepares for a two-for-one share split in January 2025. Despite the drop in profits, the company forecasts continued growth in net sales and operating income for the full fiscal year.

