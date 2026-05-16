Risky Integration or Rewarding Returns? The Stakes of SoundHound's LivePerson Acquisition.

Key Points

SoundHound AI plans to acquire LivePerson.

It can bolster its AI agent offerings.

The acquisition offers revenue growth opportunities, but also has risks.

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When SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) reported strong revenue growth for its 2026 first-quarter results, the stock price started to slide.

One reason may have been disappointment that the company maintained its 2026 full-year revenue forecast of $225 million to $260 million. What seemed to be a main culprit for the stock price drop, however, is SoundHound's intention to buy LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN).

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Some may view it as a money pit, but SoundHound believes it will be a meaningful revenue generator. The determining factor will be how well SoundHound can cross-sell and extract value from LivePerson.

Reasons for optimism around the LivePerson deal

LivePerson primarily develops text-based conversational artificial intelligence (AI) agents for various business use cases. For instance, in the retail sector, AI agents can send customers information about their orders and answer questions about those orders. As another example, in the healthcare sector, AI agents can coordinate appointments and provide patient follow-up contact.

LivePerson complements SoundHound's business, which is voice-based AI technology. That can create cross-selling opportunities, and if the acquisition clears regulatory approval, SoundHound expects LivePerson to contribute $100 million to total revenue in 2027, which is projected to fall in a range of $350 million to $400 million.

The appeal of the deal is substantial revenue acceleration for SoundHound, but there's a reason the stock price is dropping.

Markets are skeptical

There are a few reasons why the market may be showing its displeasure with this deal by sending the stock price lower. The first is that, despite SoundHound's impressive revenue growth, it is unprofitable; it's trying to buy LivePerson but hasn't yet shown it can make its own business profitable.

The second reason for the skepticism about this deal is that LivePerson has suffered extensive losses and is struggling. It reported a net loss of $134.2 million in 2024 and $67.2 million in 2025, and the stock price has dropped nearly 100% over the last five years.

Finally, the deal is structured as an all-stock transaction valued at $43 million, and SoundHound will also offer cash and stock to settle LivePerson's debt. New shares being issued can quickly cause negative sentiment due to fears of shareholder dilution.

What matters most in this deal

SoundHound is positioning itself to be a leader in the AI agent market, which is expected to grow significantly. The global AI agent market was only valued at $7.6 billion in 2025, but by 2033, it's expected to be a $182.9 billion market, according to Grand View Research.

The biggest question is obviously whether SoundHound can extract value from the deal. This deal could deliver long-term revenue growth and bring the company closer to profitability, but that answer will only come with time. That warrants a cautious approach to starting a new position or adding to an existing one.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.