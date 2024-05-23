News & Insights

Risky Business: How Third-Party Failures Could Impact Take-Two Interactive’s Reputation and Operations

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Supply Chain category.

Take-Two Interactive faces significant business risk if their distributors, retailers, or partners fail to fulfill their commitments or compromise the company’s brand reputation. With third parties handling sensitive data and intellectual property, any misappropriation or misuse could disrupt operations and tarnish Take-Two’s public image. Moreover, issues raised by consumers or employees regarding the company’s third-party engagements could lead to reputational damage. Termination of partnerships might also trigger costly business interruptions and transition expenses.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TTWO stock based on 14 Buys and 3 Holds.

