Not a fan of leaping off a tall building in a single, crisp bound? Without a parachute? Odd but, well, okay.

Nevertheless, if that’s your mentality, you might tip your glass to active fixed income management. Afterall, one of the primary things it delivers is mitigating risk, according to npifund.ngontinh24.com.

For example, it yields investments beyond the fixed income benchmark index and facilitates the ability of managers to either push or tamp down risk. A passive strategy? Um, nada.

And active fixed income managers who have their antenna up can abandon possible issues before the wreak havoc on client portfolios, the site continued.

And that’s not all, no siree. They also rachet down interest rate sensitivity and keep their hands firmly on the wheel when it comes keeping the length of risk under their thumb, according to catalyst-insights.com. What’s more, they’re adept at uncovering yield against a low yield backdrop and get the most out of the trade off between duration exposure and yield capture.

And you might say they’re rather nimble, with an ability to seize on opportunities stemming from dynamic economic and policy shifts. A prime example, if you’re really keen on being reminded: the recent steepening of the bears. Gee, thanks, ladies and gentlemen, right?

