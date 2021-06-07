Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.3x Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Silicom's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Silicom's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:SILC Price Based on Past Earnings June 7th 2021 free report on Silicom

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Silicom's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 10%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 59% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Silicom's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Silicom's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Silicom currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Silicom that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Silicom, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

