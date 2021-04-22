Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 33.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Innovative Solutions and Support certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:ISSC Price Based on Past Earnings April 22nd 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Innovative Solutions and Support will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Enough Growth For Innovative Solutions and Support?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Innovative Solutions and Support would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 55% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 36% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 21% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Innovative Solutions and Support's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Innovative Solutions and Support revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware Innovative Solutions and Support is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than Innovative Solutions and Support. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.