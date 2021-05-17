Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICUI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.6x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, ICU Medical has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:ICUI Price Based on Past Earnings May 17th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think ICU Medical's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is ICU Medical's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as ICU Medical's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 6.4% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 407% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 4.4% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that ICU Medical's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of ICU Medical's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ICU Medical that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

