Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HQI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.2x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent earnings growth for HireQuest has been in line with the market. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NasdaqCM:HQI Price Based on Past Earnings December 28th 2021 free report on HireQuest

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like HireQuest's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 39% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 13% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.3% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that HireQuest is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that HireQuest currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for HireQuest with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

