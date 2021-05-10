Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 20x, you may consider Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 26.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Garmin could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:GRMN Price Based on Past Earnings May 10th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For Garmin?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Garmin would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 7.4% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 72% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.0% each year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Garmin is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Garmin currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

