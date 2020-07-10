Risks to Lebanon's Eurobonds skewed to downside - Tellimer

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Eurobonds, already trading at some of the lowest levels for a sovereign globally, could slide further still without International Monetary Fund support and reforms, Tellimer said in a research report.

Lebanon, in the throes of an acute financial crisis, has put talks with the IMF on hold after a dispute on the Lebanese side over the scale of losses in the financial system and pending the start of reforms to address the root causes of the turmoil.

The risks to Lebanon's Eurobonds were skewed to the downside, said Patrick Curran, senior economist at the investment research firm and one of the report's authors.

"The longer this deadlock persists the harder it will be to implement the required reforms and get the IMF on board," he said in emailed comments. "If they are unable to do so, there is certainly a risk of a further slide in Eurobonds. Even if they do agree to a restructuring and IMF program, they will need to remain committed to a protracted period of reforms to set debt on a sustainable path."

Under a worse-case scenario, where the government embarks on a restructuring of its debt and extends the maturity by five years but without pushing through reforms, the 2025 bond LB079315591=, currently trading around 16.8 cents in the dollar, could slide to 7.8 cents, Tellimer said.

In that situation, holders of the international bonds would face a 75% haircut, while domestic bondholders would face a 40% haircut, with an exit yield of 15%, it said.

The exit yield is the market's forecast of the value of sovereign bonds after a restructuring.

Under the best-case scenario, where the government commits to an overhaul of the political system and enacts reforms, the bonds could jump to around 26 cents, it said.

In those circumstances, international bondholders would have a 60% haircut, compared to 30% for domestic bondholders. The exit yield would be 13%.

