Risks of Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Are Clear, but Its Benefits Are Still Unproven, Says Raymond James

Biogen investors seemed relieved Thursday, after company scientists presented a new analysis of Alzheimer’s drug tests that management thinks will convince regulators that the treatment works. The stock climbed more than 3% Thursday, rallying another 1% to $302 on Friday morning.

But some Ph.Ds working on Wall Street weren’t convinced by Biogen’s new look at the two Phase 3 studies, which the company had previously considered failures. One of them is Steven Seedhouse of Raymond James, who called Biogen’s new analysis of aducanumab, its Alzheimer’s drug, a “data dredge” in a Thursday evening research note.

“[W]e assign 0% probability to aducanumab being approved,” Seedhouse wrote. Everyone wants a successful treatment for Alzheimer’s, said the analyst, but he argued that regulators will harm the public if they reduce evidence standards and encourage investing in drugs that don’t work.

Biogen changed its treatment protocol several times during its two pivotal studies of aducanumab—an antibody that dissolves the plaques and tangles that build in the brains of Alzheimer sufferers. Even so, the company announced in March that the treatment seemed unlikely to meet the studies’ prespecified measures of success. Biogen stock plunged from $325 to $220.

Then in October, Biogen surprised and delighted the hopeful by saying that under a new, post-hoc analysis, the drug seemed to have worked for some patients. Biogen stock jumped back to $295.

Company scientists presented the new analysis on Thursday, at a conference of Alzheimer’s researchers in San Diego. Biogen said that the drug helped those patients who got high doses for a long enough time. After years of unsuccessful industry attempts to find drugs that stopped Alzheimer’s, Biogen thinks it is worth filing an approval application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and regulators abroad.

“[W]e don’t file willy-nilly,” the company’s research and development vice president, Al Sandrock, told a telephone audience Thursday night. “[W]e only go to filing when we believe that there’s a benefit/risk argument based on science, based on data.”

The company’s re-analysis of its two studies finds evidence that the high-dose subset of patients improved on measures of cognitive performance and daily functioning.

But Raymond James’s Seedhouse wrote that Biogen failed to explain why the measures sometimes overlapped among patients on a placebo and on different doses of the drug—instead of clearly separating with increasing exposure. He pooled the measures of the two studies, and concluded that evidence of improvement isn’t clear.

What is clear, the analyst said, is that higher doses of the Biogen drug were associated with brain swelling and symptoms like headache and nausea. He rates Biogen stock a Market Perform.

“The responsible thing to do with the drug is run another trial,” Seedhouse said, “and the reasonable thing to do with the stock is simply stay on the sidelines until this saga resolves.”

