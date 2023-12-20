Risks Investors Should Monitor in 2024

One of the things that has always fascinated me about financial markets is that while everyone looks at the same facts and data, there is, quite literally, never unanimous agreement on what that means. For a trade to take place, there has to be both a buyer and a seller, or, in other words, one party who believes that a particular stock or equity is going up from that point, and another who believes with equal conviction that it is going down. That phenomenon is especially important to remember when the overall trend of the market suggests there is seemingly such a unanimous agreement, which is the the current state of affairs.

While I don’t want to be a Scrooge this holiday season, and write about doom and gloom, investors should understand that even though the market has been on a tear for the last two months, there is a bear case for next year, and not all of the assumptions made by the bulls are foregone conclusions.

Take lower interest rates, for example. As inflation has fallen from its highs of around 9% and the Fed has taken a wait-and-see approach, eschewing further rate hikes for a while, stocks have soared and bonds have dropped, both to levels that only make sense if the central bank actively cuts rates early next year. Because the Fed hadn't ruled that out, it has created the impression that it will definitely happen. But the key thing here is that nobody from the Fed has actually said that will be the case. In fact, they are saying the opposite, with members giving speeches designed to tamp down the market’s expectations for rate cuts.

Then there is the drop in input prices. Even those who mocked Fed Chair Jerome Powell for his use of the word "transient" are recognizing that it is exactly what this recent bout of inflation was -- a temporary phenomenon caused by supply chain disruptions; something that would fade away with just a little nudge from the Fed. For the “lower rates, higher stocks” crowd to be right, those input prices must continue to decline next year. What many seem to have forgotten, though, is that commodity prices are volatile in both directions, and they are usually very sensitive to geopolitical situations. Crude oil in particular is a very finely balanced market, and any disruption of supply, whether the result of a global pandemic or a regional conflict, can throw that delicate balance out.

Lest we forget, Russia is still occupying big swathes of Ukraine, and Ukrainian patriots continue to fight back, a fight that they have shown will sometimes mean disruptions of Russia’s output of oil and other commodities. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, the Israel/Gaza war is still raging. The news that the Houthi, who are generally seen as proxy warriors for Iran, have stepped up their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea indicates that escalation in that region is a distinct possibility. All of that has no doubt contributed to the fact that oil has rebounded by more than 10% over the last week and a half, something which could well derail the inflation fight. Should that jump continue, and it will if these conflicts continue or worsen, any hopes for further reductions in inflation and therefore rate cuts early next year would be dashed.

That would cause a big reaction because of the other factor that should concern the bulls: market positioning and dynamics. One of the first things any recruit to a dealing room learns is that a crowded trade is a dangerous place to be, and with the latest Bank of America Fund Managers Survey showing heavy equity buying in December, long stocks is starting to look like just that, a very crowded trade. That will reduce any upward momentum, as everyone who wants to buy already has bought, while raising the risk that a rush to the exit will exaggerate any downturn.

As it stands, I don’t think any of the above dangers will be the dominant factor in the stock market for 2024. While the Fed may not cut quite as quickly or aggressively as traders seem to think right now, they do seem reluctant to hike further and are much more concerned about maintaining growth than they were just a few months ago. That lowers the risk of further rate hikes, if nothing else. From the oil and commodity price perspective, while I don’t want to sound blasé about the horrors of war, conflict in the Middle East is nothing new and the Russians invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago, so the impacts of those things are probably already priced in here. And in the Red Sea, the United States and its allies are assembling a coalition to protect shipping.

The biggest danger to stocks is probably the fact that the long trade is overcrowded, but if that does cause a correction, it will likely be a temporary thing. Fast money will exit on a drop, but if the fundamental conditions that prompted the buying remain intact, there will be a rapid and equally frantic race to buy back stocks at some point before too long. That would make it the kind of dip with which long-term investors are very familiar and by which they won’t be panicked.

Overall, as much as I am aware of the dangers of unanimity, I am still with the majority and somewhat bullish for the early part of next year. However, there are risks, and being aware of them will help investors to recognize danger signs early and, if need be, to adjust their portfolios before things get out of hand. Resurgent inflation, broadening conflict in Europe or the Middle East, or something else, such as the boiling over of a contentious election here in the U.S. or problems borne of the rise of populism in Europe, could all derail stocks, and should be monitored closely in 2024.

