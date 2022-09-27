Riskified (NYSE:RSKD shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 7.6% this week, taking one-year losses to 84%

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD); the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Riskified because we don't have a long term history to look at. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 23% in a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 11% in the same time. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Riskified isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Riskified isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Riskified increased its revenue by 17%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 84% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:RSKD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

A Different Perspective

Riskified shareholders are down 84% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 14%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Riskified .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

