Risk retreat deepens on negative trade news

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (IFR) - Asian risk assets are facing further losses after Wall Street retreated for a third successive session amid receding hopes for a near-term “phase one” trade agreement between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump said a final deal may have to wait until after the November 2020 presidential election, while Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross warned new tariffs on Chinese imports would go ahead on December 15 without substantial trade talk progress.

Adding to the trade gloom, France said it would retaliate over Washington’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on a range of French products in response to a proposed “digital tax” against US technology giants.

All this followed Trump’s threat to restore tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina.

Losses were broad-based on Wall Street where the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.23%, 0.93% and 0.91%.

The FTSE 100 fared worse, tumbling 1.75%, as negative trade headlines were compounded by a sterling bounce on better opinion poll news for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the December 12 election.

France’s CAC 40 fell 1.03% as its US trade spat intensified, but the DAX and FTSE Milan managed to eke out 0.19% and 0.03% increases on positive company news.

Treasuries benefited from a substantial safe-haven bid as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields fell 8bp, 13bp and 13bp to 1.53%, 1.70% and 2.15%.

It was a similar story in the European rates market as German, UK and Italian 10-year yields declined 6bp, 7bp and 6bp to minus 0.34%, 0.67% and 1.40%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads rose 1bp and 4.5bp to 50bp and 230bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread widened 0.5bp to 52bp.

Primary markets

China Resources Land, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, issued a US$1.05bn 3.75% perpetual non-call five Reg S note at par, inside initial guidance in the 4.125% area. The note has an expected Baa2 rating by Moody's.

National Australia Bank (Aa3/AA–/AA–) is considering a rare wholesale unlisted Australian dollar Additional Tier 1 note offering with expected ratings of BBB– from S&P.

CNH Industrial Capital Australia, rated Baa3/BBB (Moody's/S&P), is in the market with a debut three-year Australian dollar fixed-rate senior unsecured MTN issue via ANZ and Citigroup. Initial guidance is asset swaps plus 140bp area.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.