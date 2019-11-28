Risk rally stalls on Hong Kong tensions

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (IFR) - Asian risk assets may have a slight negative bias this morning following a slippage across European share markets on rising tensions between the US and China over the Hong Kong protests.

With the US on Thanksgiving holiday, the overnight focus was on Europe where investors dialled down their near-term “phase one” trade deal hopes as Washington and Beijing clashed over the former British colony.

US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill supporting the human rights of pro-democracy protesters, a move which could lead to the imposition of sanctions if these rights are deemed to have been violated.

The Chinese foreign ministry responded by summoning the US ambassador to Beijing and warning of “firm counter measures” over what it views to be outside interference in an internal matter.

Trade-sensitive auto stocks were among the biggest casualties, but losses were hardly huge in Europe’s benchmark bourses as the FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 ended just 0.18%, 0.31% and 0.24% lower, respectively.

The FTSE Milan underperformed with a 0.61% decline.

In the European rates market 10-year Bund and BTP yields rose 1bp and 3bp to minus 0.36% and 1.35%, while 10-year Gilt yields ended unchanged at 0.67%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and tightened 0.5bp to 48bp and 222.5bp.

Primary markets

New Zealand communications infrastructure operator Chorus, rated Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), priced a no-grow €300m (US$330m) 0.875% seven-year Eurobond at mid-swaps plus 110bp, 25bp inside 135bp area initial guidance.

