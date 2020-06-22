Risk-off trading sends longer term yields lower

By Ross Kerber

June 22 (Reuters) - Investors stepping back from stocks sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday as they eyed a continuing increase in COVID-19 cases.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 2.3 basis points in morning trading at 0.6757%.

"There are questions about whether there is too much optimism priced into risk assets at the moment," said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets.

Whether U.S. public health measures suffice to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus will have a bigger impact on the Treasury market this week than forthcoming economic reports, he said.

In the past week, several U.S. states, mainly in the West and South, have reported a surge in cases.

U.S. stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points, about a basis point lower than on Friday's close.

A global crunch for U.S. dollars that was a hallmark of the early moments of the crisis appears to have passed, the latest milestone in a remarkable turnaround in financial conditions engineered by the Federal Reserve and other top central banks.

But the recovery is set to be challenging and there will be no quick fix, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in comments that reinforced his recent cautionary stance.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1836% in morning trading.

June 22 Monday 9:42AM New York / 1342 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

178

0-23/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-240/256

0-40/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.175

0.1776

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-227/256

0.1836

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-32/256

0.2079

-0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-174/256

0.3154

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-236/256

0.5115

-0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-132/256

0.6757

-0.023

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-200/256

1.194

-0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-168/256

1.429

-0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.00 0.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

