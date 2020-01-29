Risk-off tone returns, dollar remains bid

Demand strengthened for the dollar index and the safe-haven Japanese yen firmed modestly by midmorning on Wednesday as a risk-off tone returned to markets amid continued uncertainty about the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
