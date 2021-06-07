Risk of patient overlap between Wegovy and Saxenda obesity drugs, Novo says

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOB.CO on Monday said that its recently approved obesity drug Wegovy could eat into sales of its existing obesity drug Saxenda, in the United States.

"There is of course a risk of some cannibalisation between Wegovy and Saxenda and lower initial value per script, while we build the access for Wegovy," Novo's executive vice president of commercial strategy, Camilla Sylvest, told an investor briefing on Monday.

"Our focus is to start new patients on Wegovy rather than switching patients currently benefiting from Saxenda," Sylvest added.

A 2.4 milligram dosage of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday under the name of Wegovy, and will be launched on June 10.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.