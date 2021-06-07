Risk of patient overlap between Wegovy and Saxenda obesity drugs, Novo says

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

Denmark's Novo Nordisk on Monday said that its recently approved obesity drug Wegovy could eat into sales of its existing obesity drug Saxenda, in the United States.

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOB.CO on Monday said that its recently approved obesity drug Wegovy could eat into sales of its existing obesity drug Saxenda, in the United States.

"There is of course a risk of some cannibalisation between Wegovy and Saxenda and lower initial value per script, while we build the access for Wegovy," Novo's executive vice president of commercial strategy, Camilla Sylvest, told an investor briefing on Monday.

"Our focus is to start new patients on Wegovy rather than switching patients currently benefiting from Saxenda," Sylvest added.

A 2.4 milligram dosage of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday under the name of Wegovy, and will be launched on June 10.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters