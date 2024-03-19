News & Insights

Risk of high Swedish inflation is now diminished, central bank's Floden says

March 19, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - The risk of Swedish inflation getting stuck at high levels has diminished, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday.

"In recent months, it has become increasingly clear that inflation is falling back towards the target. Last week's inflation outcome reinforces this picture," he said.

"There is still a possible risk of setbacks, but the risk of inflation becoming entrenched at high levels has diminished," he said in the summary of a speech published on the central bank's website.

The bank targets 2% inflation.

